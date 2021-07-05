Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

