Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 863,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.49. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

