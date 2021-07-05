Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.38. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

