Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 8.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $59.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

