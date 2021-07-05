Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 20,147 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,147 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Genworth Financial worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 369,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

