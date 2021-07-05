National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 783,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.8 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTIOF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $75.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $2.3533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

