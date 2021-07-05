Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $148,650.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $22.57 million and $148,650.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004975 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049328 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00036984 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,100,760 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

