NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Update

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $24.02 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 514,179 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 384,413 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $7,307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $5,105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122,306 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.