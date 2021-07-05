Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 32,071 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1,980.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after buying an additional 2,304,223 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,842,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7,669.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

