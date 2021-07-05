Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125,226 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $133.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.