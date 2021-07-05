Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $346.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.