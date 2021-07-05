Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 198,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,587 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

COLL stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $821.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.