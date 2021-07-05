Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 52,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 279,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,826 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,959. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

