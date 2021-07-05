Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $35.70 on Monday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.61.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

