Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,343 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Barings BDC worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $514.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

