Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Update

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of NMRK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,153. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46.
Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.
Newmark Group Company Profile
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
