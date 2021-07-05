Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Update

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,153. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

