Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 165,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $11,255,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 97,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

