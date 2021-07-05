Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock valued at $745,401,661. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $354.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,524,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,361. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

