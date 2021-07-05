Nikulski Financial Inc. Invests $303,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $268,345,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 685.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock valued at $100,950,834 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKNG stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.28. 6,025,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,645,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.48.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.02.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

