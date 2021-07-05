Nikulski Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 31,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $358.64. The stock had a trading volume of 32,727,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,623,793. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $251.32 and a 12-month high of $358.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

