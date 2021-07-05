Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,165. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,368 shares of company stock worth $14,555,335 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

