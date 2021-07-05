Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 566 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $5,747,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 161,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of IGM traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $408.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.11. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $280.61 and a 52 week high of $409.17.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

