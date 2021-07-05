Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OTCMKTS:NDGPF opened at $1.46 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

