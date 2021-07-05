nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

LASR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,425. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 2.55. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

