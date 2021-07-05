Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,862 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

BLK stock opened at $893.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $861.10. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $894.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

