Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.35.

American Express stock opened at $168.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.24. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.