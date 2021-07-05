Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.79 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Five Below worth $24,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $43,072,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $3,816,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $197.61 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.10.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

