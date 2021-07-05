Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $23,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $273.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.02. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $101.70 and a 12 month high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

