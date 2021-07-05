Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 13,090 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $28,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Humana by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Humana by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $451.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.95. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.