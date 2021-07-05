Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,599 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 612,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $43,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

