Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 970 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $32,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after buying an additional 97,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after buying an additional 597,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $374.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

