Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,303. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $1,459,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 26.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 60.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 92.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

