Northern Trust Corp Has $30.97 Million Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fastly were worth $30,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLY. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fastly by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY opened at $56.47 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $260,073.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,740,584.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,405 shares in the company, valued at $24,107,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,700 shares of company stock worth $10,304,414 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

