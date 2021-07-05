Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,242 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,497 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $29,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock opened at $273.70 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $101.70 and a 52-week high of $297.75. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.02.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

