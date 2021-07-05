Northern Trust Corp Sells 164,907 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,907 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $30,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 149,857 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 783,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,510. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

