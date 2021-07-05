Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,860 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 664,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,860 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,178 shares of company stock worth $9,948,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS opened at $69.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.89. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

