Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,309 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $29,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.