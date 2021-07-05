Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
