Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NCA opened at $10.76 on Monday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

