Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 2nd

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of JQC stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $6.81.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
