Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 2nd

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of JQC stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $6.81.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

