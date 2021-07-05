Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NMT stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
