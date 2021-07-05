Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NMT stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

