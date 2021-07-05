NuVista Energy’s (NUVSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.20 to $2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised shares of NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.19.

NUVSF opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

