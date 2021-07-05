Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Financial Comparison

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nuwellis and TransMedics Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.53 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.38 TransMedics Group $25.64 million 36.61 -$28.75 million ($1.16) -29.29

Nuwellis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93% TransMedics Group -110.54% -26.18% -17.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nuwellis and TransMedics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

TransMedics Group has a consensus target price of $43.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.31%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Nuwellis.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Nuwellis on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.