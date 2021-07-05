NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. NVR accounts for approximately 5.3% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $814,468,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in NVR by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVR by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management boosted its position in NVR by 3,279.2% in the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5,114.38. 12,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,199.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,875.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $44.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.