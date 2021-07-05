Nyzo (NYZO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $194,334.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00130827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00166687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,911.65 or 1.00258130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

