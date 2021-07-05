O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,038 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 188,037 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI opened at $88.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.08. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

