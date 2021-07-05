O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 174 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $6,875,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Roku by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku stock opened at $430.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.82. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.66 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,775 shares of company stock valued at $70,855,001. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

