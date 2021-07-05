O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,865.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,625 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,728. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BEAM opened at $130.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.43. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

