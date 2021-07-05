O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

