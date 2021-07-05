O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 110.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
